Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Energizer has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

