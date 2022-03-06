Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
