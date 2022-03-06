Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

