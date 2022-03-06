Energycoin (ENRG) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market cap of $47,243.06 and $12.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.