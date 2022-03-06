Energycoin (ENRG) Trading Up 0% This Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $46,340.60 and approximately $12.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049439 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014903 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005386 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.