Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $323.96 Million

Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will post $323.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $322.20 million. Envestnet posted sales of $275.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

