EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.06630833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.74 or 0.99833236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00047461 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

