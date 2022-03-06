Equalizer (EQZ) Tops One Day Volume of $214,555.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $214,555.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.