Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.99 Million

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) to post $658.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.70 million and the lowest is $645.94 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

NYSE:EQR opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

