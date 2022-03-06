Ergo (ERG) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $95.55 million and $1.23 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00007773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,398.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.57 or 0.06608525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00262815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.31 or 0.00730008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00068605 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00412114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00202313 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

