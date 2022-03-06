Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $340.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.07. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $258.02 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

