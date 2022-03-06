Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Eterbase Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

