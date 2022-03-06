Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTF opened at $41.96 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.