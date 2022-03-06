Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.58. Etsy has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 264.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 517,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,605,000 after buying an additional 375,634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 101,628.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,518,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

