EUNO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,186.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $1,186.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00263598 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,473,772,624 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.