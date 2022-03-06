Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.
NYSE VSCO traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,014,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
