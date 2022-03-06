Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

NYSE VSCO traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,014,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

