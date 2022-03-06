Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Everest has a market cap of $21.15 million and $25,518.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everest has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

