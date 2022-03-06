Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 40,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

EVRG opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

