Everipedia Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $83.48 million and $2.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,173 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

