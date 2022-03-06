Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.34 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $83.34 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.98 or 0.06636171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,129.21 or 1.00053158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,523 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.