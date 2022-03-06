EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.11% of EverQuote worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 74.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 28.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 25.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal acquired 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,341,103 shares of company stock worth $19,864,099 and have sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $382.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

