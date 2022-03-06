Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $10.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after buying an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

