ExclusiveCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $533.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $287,607.65 and $533.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004189 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 178.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

