ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Up 36.4% in February

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,300 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 591,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ExlService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

