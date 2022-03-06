EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Up 1.4% This Week

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $59,575.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00035364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00104467 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

