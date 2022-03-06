Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Tops $4,918.61

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $4,918.61 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.33 or 0.06652842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00261912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00734109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00410899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00203255 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.