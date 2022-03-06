Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 842,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.3 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.09 on Friday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.
About Extendicare
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
