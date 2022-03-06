extraDNA Hits Market Cap of $144,708.18 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $144,708.18 and $5,820.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.58 or 0.99947256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00072116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00223228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00137540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00261778 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031036 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

