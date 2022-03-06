FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1.03 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001468 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004442 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048586 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

