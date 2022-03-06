FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.59 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairGame has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001468 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004442 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048586 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

