Family Capital Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,693 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

