Family Capital Trust Co Buys 7,920 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $302.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,797. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

