Family Capital Trust Co Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,739,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

