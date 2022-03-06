Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

