Fear (FEAR) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $222,644.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103374 BTC.

FEAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

