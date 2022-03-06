Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $73,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

NYSE:FRT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $97.87 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

