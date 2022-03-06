FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE FDX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.66. FedEx has a one year low of $206.31 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

