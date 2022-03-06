Fei Protocol (FEI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.61 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.88 or 0.06723222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,949.11 or 0.99723978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

