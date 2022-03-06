Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 1,445,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

