Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $104,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $212.13. 1,353,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

