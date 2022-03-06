Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 1.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $59,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Shares of DG traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.98. 2,365,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.