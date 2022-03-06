Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 3.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $144,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.14 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.