Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,595 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Hostess Brands worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,544,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 1,664,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

