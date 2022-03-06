Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

