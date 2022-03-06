Financial Analysis: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% theglobe.com N/A N/A -958.29%

This table compares Thryv and theglobe.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.84 $149.22 million $5.99 4.58 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thryv and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv currently has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Risk & Volatility

Thryv has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

theglobe.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

