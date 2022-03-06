Financial Comparison: Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capgemini and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capgemini and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 1 5 0 2.83 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capgemini currently has a consensus target price of $235.00, suggesting a potential upside of 530.20%. Given Capgemini’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capgemini is more favorable than AgileThought.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capgemini and AgileThought’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $21.49 billion 1.50 $1.37 billion N/A N/A AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

Capgemini beats AgileThought on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capgemini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, France, United Kingdom and Ireland, the Rest of Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.