Financial Contrast: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) versus Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Samsara and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Samsara and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 18.13 N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 192.46 -$2.26 million N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Samsara and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Samsara presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 85.24%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.56%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Samsara.

Summary

Samsara beats Arbe Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

