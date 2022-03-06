Financial Contrast: Masco (NYSE:MAS) versus FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) and Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Masco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A Masco 4.90% 856.22% 16.76%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FGI Industries and Masco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Masco 1 1 9 0 2.73

FGI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 146.82%. Masco has a consensus price target of $74.30, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Given FGI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Masco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FGI Industries and Masco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Masco $8.38 billion 1.57 $410.00 million $1.64 33.43

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masco beats FGI Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products, and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.

