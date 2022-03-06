First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

