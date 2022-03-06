First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 106 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,442.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,527.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,709.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

