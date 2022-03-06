First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,020 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Centene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Centene by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

